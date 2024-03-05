The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 5: Fun and Games at the Broadhurst

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blond wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the fifth episode of The Denim Diaries, Ardolino nearly wins $447 in the team’s Dollar Friday, learns about the art of stage management and plays a frantic game of Happy Salmon. Plus, cast member Vanessa Aurora Sierra shows off the thrilling “Sweet Caroline” lift that she gets to ride every day. Maybe it makes up for the epic trek to the dressing rooms?

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.