All Broadway Theaters Will Now Dim Their Lights in Honor of Hinton Battle

All Broadway theaters will dim their marquee lights on March 12 at 6:45pm in memory of three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle, who passed away on January 30 at the age of 67. It was previously announced that only select theaters would dim their lights in honor of Hinton's passing, but The Broadway League released a statement revising their plans.

"After further consultation among the Committee of Theatre Owners and reflecting on the impact of Hinton Battle, the Committee has shared with his family that all Broadway theatres will dim their lights in his honor on March 12, 2024, at 6:45pm for one minute,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “As we continue to remember Mr. Battle’s remarkable talent and array of roles, the decision was made to dim all lights as the most appropriate way to recognize his legacy on Broadway and within our community.”

A trained ballet dancer who studied at the renowned Jones-Haywood School of Ballet in Washington, D.C. and School of American Ballet in New York City, Battle’s Broadway career began at the age of 18 starring as the original Scarecrow in the 1975 musical The Wiz. He would go on to perform some of Broadway’s most memorable roles for the next two decades. He won three Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, setting a record in the category, for his performances in Miss Saigon (1991), The Tap Dance Kid (1984) and Sophisticated Ladies (1981). Further Broadway credits include Chicago, Dreamgirls and Dancin’. Read the full Broadway.com obituary.

The Broadway League decides who receives the light-dimming honor, continuing a tradition that began in the 1950s. Most recently, Broadway theater lights were dimmed in honor of Chita Rivera.