Kate Walsh, Toby Onwumere, Naomi Lorrain & More Cast in Jordans at the Public Theater

The Public Theater has its complete cast for the world premiere of Ife Olujobi's Jordans. Directed by Whitney White, performances will run from April 11 through May 5 with an official April 24 opening.

The cast of Jordans includes Brontë England-Nelson (Emma and others), Quinn M. Johnson (Understudy), Devin Kessler (Understudy), Naomi Lorrain (Jordan), Brian Muller (Fletcher and others), Toby Onwumere (1.Jordan), Matthew Russell (Fletcher and others), Ryan Spahn (Ryan and others), Meg Steedle (Maggie and others), Kai Tshikosi (Understudy) and Kate Walsh (Hailey). Additional understudies will be announced at a later date.

Jordans is set at an overwhelmingly white workplace where appearance is everything. A long-suffering receptionist finds herself in personal, professional and psychic jeopardy when her ruthless boss hires a hip new employee in an effort to improve the company’s image and “culture.” Suddenly, the two young, Black social climbers are forced together and torn apart by their race, ambition and otherworldly circumstances.

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Fan Zhang, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, special effects design by Lillis Meeh, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight House.