Linda Balgord, Veteran of Broadway's Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and More, Has Died at 64

Linda Balgord, a stage veteran best known as the final Grizabella of the original Broadway production of Cats, died on March 5 at the age of 64. The news was announced by friends on social media, who say that her death was sudden. No other information about her cause of death has been publicized.

Balgord was a frequent interpreter of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's work throughout her career. In addition to her turn as Lloyd Webber's "Memory"-belting feline, she played Madame Giry in The Phantom of the Opera, led the national tour of Aspects of Love and was personally selected by the composer to play Norma Desmond in the first national tour of Sunset Boulevard.

Balgord's other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's Passion, the 2004 revival of La Cage aux Folles and The Pirate Queen, which earned her a 2007 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I. She additionally served as a standby for Patti LuPone as Rose in the 2008 revival of Gypsy. Off-Broadway, she performed in the 2011 musical Death Takes a Holiday, written by Maury Yeston, Peter Stone and Thomas Meehan.

Actress Sharon Wheatley, who met Balgord in the Broadway cast of Cats, wrote the following tribute on Instagram: "Despite the fact that Linda would HATE this (but love it a little, too) I am going to post some videos of her performing. Because for all of the wonderful things she was, to so many (including me) she was that rare talent who was built to bring down the house. Please fall down a Linda rabbit hole with me and lift up her dear husband, Andy Fenton, who must be deeply grieving. We love you, Linda. We love you, Andy."