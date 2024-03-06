Productions From Rachel Bloom, David Ives and Sara Porkalob Join Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2024 Summer Season

Williamstown Theatre Festival has set its lineup of summer programming, returning to fully staged productions for the 2024 season. It will be Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten's final season at the helm of WTF.

Productions will include Sara Porkalob's Dragon Mama—Part II of The Dragon Cycle—directed by Andrew Russell and running from July 2 through July 14 in the CenterStage Theater. Porkalob made her Broadway debut last season as Edward Rutledge in the 2022 revival of 1776. Also coming to the CenterStage Theater will be the world premiere of Pamela Palmer, a new play written by David Ives and directed by Walter Bobbie. Performances will run from July 23 through August 10.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom will come to the MainStage Theater with her self-penned musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show from July 5 through July 14. Bloom performed the show off-Broadway earlier this season, first at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, followed by an encore run at the Orpheum Theatre. Seth Barrish directs.

The summer will also feature the return of WTF’s cabaret series, curated by Asmeret Ghebremichael with Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald advising, and music direction by Joel Waggoner.

"The fruits of these past few years’ labors have yielded a vision of a vibrant new future that we're beginning to unfold," said Gersten in a statement. "This summer will be one of celebration—of our extraordinary past and the thrilling potential of where we are going."

“WTF IS NEXT,” a preview of the future of the Festival, will be held from August 1 through August 4 throughout the community of Williamstown.