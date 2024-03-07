Ricky Rojas Returns to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ricky Rojas will return to Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Santiago, the role he originated on Broadway, beginning March 26. He replaces Gabe Martinez, who will play his final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24.

Rojas made his Broadway debut in 2009’s Burn the Floor. He created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge!—the Argentinian bohemian who sings a paean to "Backstage Romance"—in Boston in 2018, followed by the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019. A regular on the London stage, his West End credits include Sister Act the Musical, Tonight’s the Night: The Rod Stewart Musical and Grease.

Rojas joins current cast members Courtney Reed as Satine, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Boy George as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.