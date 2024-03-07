Patrick Page to Take All the Devils Are Here There and Everywhere

Patrick Page is taking his villainy on the road. His one-man show All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain will play select city engagements throughout the country after concluding its run at the Daryl Roth Theatre on March 31. Performances begin at The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis on October 12 and run through November 17. Additional venues will be announced at a later date.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to All The Devils Are Here and grateful that we are going to be able to share it with audiences across the country,” said Page in a statement. “I’m especially pleased that we will launch at the Guthrie Theater, as I have wanted to work there for decades.”

All the Devils Are Here has been twice extended at the Daryl Roth Theatre, having begun performances on September 23, 2023. By the end of its run, Page will have performed the show more than 200 times in New York, making it among the longest running Shakespearean performances in the city’s history. (Its competition includes a 1951 production of Romeo and Juliet, starring Olivia de Havilland and Douglas Watson, that ran for 368 performances.) The show is directed by Simon Godwin.

In a recent interview with Broadway.com, Page talked about the difficulty of psychologically letting go of the dark characters he portrays. “To actually place myself in the imaginative condition of believing the imaginary circumstances of the play, and doing the research and the work necessary to get to that place—it can have a psychological cost.”

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design) and Darron L. West (sound design). All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.