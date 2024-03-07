Steve Lawrence, Tony-Nominated Singer and Comedian Known for the Duo Steve and Eydie, Dies at 88

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer and comedian Steve Lawrence, best known for his musical partnership with his wife Eydie Gormé (billed as "Steve and Eydie"), died today from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 88 years old.

Lawrence was born Sidney Liebowitz in Brooklyn, New York. In 1951 at the age of 16, he won the Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts competition, launching his career in show business. He met his future wife, singer Eydie Gormé, on Steve Allen’s Tonight Show where they were both regulars, and the pair married in Las Vegas in 1957. As "Steve and Eydie," the couple performed on a number of top variety programs including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Hollywood Palace.

Lawrence had a series of hit records in the late '50s and early '60s including “Go Away Little Girl," “Pretty Blue Eyes,” “Footsteps," “Portrait of My Love" and “Party Doll." “Go Away, Little Girl” sold over one million copies, achieving Gold status. In 1964 he made his Broadway debut in the musical What Makes Sammy Run?, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He returned to Broadway in 1968, starring opposite Gormé in the musical Golden Rainbow.

In 1980, Lawrence gave a memorable film performance in The Blues Brothers, playing manager Maury Sline—a role he reprised for the 1998 sequel Blues Brothers 2000. He also had many television guest roles throughout his career, with appearances on The Carol Burnett Show, Sanford and Son, Murder, She Wrote, The Nanny, Hot in Cleveland, Two and a Half Men among many others.

Lawrence is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Faye, granddaughter Mabel, brother Bernie as well as many devoted nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Eydie, who died in 2013, and his son Michael, who died in 1986.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Los Angeles.