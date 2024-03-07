Aaron Tveit Will Follow Sutton Foster's Lead with Café Carlyle Residency

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit is trading the pie shop for the elegant confines of the Café Carlyle. Tveit, who ends his run as the title character in Sweeney Todd on May 5, will perform at the celebrated Upper East Side cabaret venue from June 18 to 29, in his debut residency.

With the residency, Tveit is following in the footsteps of his Sweeney Todd partner-in-crime Sutton Foster. Foster first performed at the venue for two weeks in 2010 after Shrek closed on Broadway, releasing An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle in 2011.

Tveit made his Broadway debut in Hairspray, going on to lead roles in Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can. He won a Tony Award for his performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Beyond Broadway, he has performed in Assassins in the West End, Rent at the Hollywood Bowl and, on screen, in FOX’s Grease: Live, Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! and Gossip Girl.

In his solo concerts over the years, Tveit’s setlists have encompassed everything from “Che gelida manina” from La Bohème to covers of songs by Adele, U2, The 1975, Drake and Rihanna. He also does a mean medley, combining “The Sound of Music,” “I Don't Want to Wait,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Opened in 1955, Café Carlyle has hosted everyone from Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to Jeff Goldblum, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson.