Hamilton’s Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tony Award Winner Daveed Diggs Welcome New Baby

News
by Darryn King • Mar 8, 2024
Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman
(Photos by Caitlin McNaney; c/o Rubenstein)

Former Hamilton cast members Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs have welcomed a new baby. Raver-Lampman and Diggs made the birth announcement in a joint post on their respective Instagram accounts.

Raver-Lampman’s caption reads:

"dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f*ck to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥️"

Raver-Lampman and Diggs met as part of the original cast of Hamilton. Raver-Lampman was an ensemble member; Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, winning a Tony Award for the performance. Since both departing that show in 2016, Raver-Lampman has starred in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, while Diggs' credits include ABC’s Black-ish, Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid and the television adaptation of Snowpiercer.

Broadway.com sends congratulations to the happy family!

