Find Out What It Feels Like for Chicago's Max Clayton to Get Killed By Ariana Madix Nightly

In his ninth Broadway turn, Max Clayton has moved into the Ambassador Theatre in the long-running musical Chicago. He plays the faithless furniture salesman Fred Casely, who winds up at the wrong end of Roxie Hart’s pistol. And until April 7, that means he gets murdered by Ariana Madix eight times a week.

Watch as Clayton enjoys a walk-and-talk with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper, who accompanies him to his latest Broadway home while chatting about what it’s been like joining this musical theater “time capsule.” The actor also gushes over his new dog Monty that he shares with his partner, Tony winner Matt Doyle, and proudly admits that his typical walks to work are set to a Kelly Clarkson soundtrack.