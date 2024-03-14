 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Find Out What It Feels Like for Chicago's Max Clayton to Get Killed By Ariana Madix Nightly

Features
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 14, 2024
Max Clayton in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

In his ninth Broadway turn, Max Clayton has moved into the Ambassador Theatre in the long-running musical Chicago. He plays the faithless furniture salesman Fred Casely, who winds up at the wrong end of Roxie Hart’s pistol. And until April 7, that means he gets murdered by Ariana Madix eight times a week.

Watch as Clayton enjoys a walk-and-talk with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper, who accompanies him to his latest Broadway home while chatting about what it’s been like joining this musical theater “time capsule.” The actor also gushes over his new dog Monty that he shares with his partner, Tony winner Matt Doyle, and proudly admits that his typical walks to work are set to a Kelly Clarkson soundtrack.

Related Shows

Chicago

from $77.07

Star Files

Max Clayton

Matt Doyle

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Sweeney Todd, Starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, to Play Final Bow
  2. In Wicked, Donna McKechnie Is Stirring Up Broadway Magic Like She Never Left
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook and Broadway-Bound Sunset Boulevard Receive Olivier Award Nominations
Back to Top