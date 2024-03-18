Ben Platt to Perform Concert Residency at Broadway's Refurbished Palace Theatre

Tony Award winner Ben Platt will play the newly refurbished Palace Theatre in a three-week concert residency from May 28 through June 15. Offering 18 performances only, the concert celebrates Platt's third album, Honeymind, to be released on May 31. Tony Award winner Michael Arden, who directed Platt in the 2023 revival of Parade, will direct the concert, featuring songs from Honeymind, as well as selections from Platt's past albums and additional "surprises for fans." The Palace, originally built in 1913, has been under construction since 2018 as part of the $2.5 billion TSX Broadway development project.

Poster for Ben Platt's Palace Theatre residency

(Art c/o DKC/O&M)

A Tony Award winner for his title performance in Dear Evan Hansen, Platt was last seen on Broadway as Leo Frank in Parade, earning a second career Tony nomination. He released his debut studio album, Sing to Me Instead, in 2019, followed by a second studio album, Reverie, released in 2021. In May 2020, the concert film Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall debuted on Netflix. Platt is also well known for his work in films such as Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, the screen adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, Theater Camp, The People We Hate at the Wedding, among others.

"It is far beyond my wildest imagination to play a residency of my own music in a house as storied as the Palace," said Platt in a statement. "I feel blessed to be part of the theater community, and to have the opportunity to perform as myself and from my own perspective on a Broadway stage is one of the greatest honors of my life. I can’t wait to introduce my new record on the beautifully revived stage. My hope is to bridge my musical theater roots that I hold so dear with the world of classic Americana songwriting that I’ve fallen so deeply in love with. I mean, Liza! Judy! ‘Dreams come true’ doesn’t even begin to cover it!"

TSX Broadway is a Times Square hotel and entertainment complex that has preserved the historic Palace Theatre by hoisting it 30 feet in the air and building a hotel, retail spaces and an outdoor theater around it. The last Broadway production to run at the Palace was SpongeBob SquarePants. The theater has hosted historic residencies from an illustrious group of performers including Judy Garland, Harry Belafonte, Bette Mider and Diana Ross.