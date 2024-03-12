 Skip to main content
The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 6: A 24-Hour Getaway

The Denim Diaries
by Darryn King • Mar 12, 2024
Annie Wallace, Vanessa Aurora Sierra, Tatiana Lofton
(Photo: The Broadway Show)

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blonde wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the sixth episode of The Denim Diaries, Ardolino and Fradiani hang out with Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium. Then it’s off to Florida with the women’s ensemble for a 24-hour getaway—plenty of sun, water and fine company and one hoedown.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

from $81.77

Star Files

Amber Ardolino

