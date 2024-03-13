Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark and More Join Kristin Chenoweth for Kristin: An Evening with Friends for Todd

A roster of Roundabout alums will join Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth for Kristin: An Evening with Friends for Todd, a one-night-only special benefit concert directed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, on April 15 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The event is a tribute to Todd Haimes, Roundabout Theatre Company’s late artistic director and chief executive, who led the company for four decades. Haimes passed away, aged 66, on April 19, 2023, from complications of osteosarcoma.

Joining Chenoweth will be Tony winner Laura Benanti, Tony winner Victoria Clark, Tony nominee Peter Gallagher, Tony winner Jane Krakowski, Tony winner Debra Monk, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams. Phillip Attmore, Rick Faugno, Drew King and Richard Riaz Yoder will also reunite at the event, reprising their roles as the Porters from the revival of On the Twentieth Century.

Chenoweth has called Haimes "the man who really started it all for me." In February, Roundabout unveiled the Todd Haimes Theatre, its flagship home on Broadway, formerly known as the American Airlines Theatre.