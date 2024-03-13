Maggie Siff, Julie Halston, Geneva Carr and More Lead Alexis Scheer's Breaking the Story at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater has found the cast to lead the world premiere of Alexis Scheer's Breaking the Story, directed by Jo Bonney. Performances begin off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater on May 15 ahead of a June 4 opening.

The company features Tala Ashe (English), Tony nominee Geneva Carr (CBS' Bull), Julie Halston (Hairspray, Gypsy), Louis Ozawa (Amazon's Jack Ryan), Gabrielle Policano (Baby Girl), Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Maggie Siff (Showtime's Billions).

As a foreign war correspondent, Marina (Siff) has put her life on the line to illuminate the darkest corners of humanity. Having just returned from a particularly bloody conflict, she flirts with staying home for good—alongside her cameraman turned lover. With her closest friends and family gathered on the eve of her lifetime achievement award ceremony, she decides to cap this glorious moment with an elopement. But as Marina tries to take hold of her life, she’s forced to reckon with the hold war has on her.

With Breaking the Story, Scheer returns to Second Stage where her play, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, premiered in 2019 in a co-production with WP Theater.