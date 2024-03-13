Liev Schreiber, Amy Ryan and Zoe Kazan Hit the Red Carpet to Talk Broadway’s Doubt

The first Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable celebrated its return to the New York stage at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre, and The Broadway Show was there to speak with the stars.

“My Broadway return is nothing,” said Tony winner Liev Schreiber, who plays Father Flynn, a priest who has taken an unusual interest in a student. “I think what is significant here is John’s play coming back 20 years after the Catholic Church scandal and surprising me with its depth and its ability to transcend the issue that you thought it was about and you thought was timely.”

“It’s called Doubt: A Parable and I think that parable is about something really different in 2024 than it was in 2004,” said Zoe Kazan, who plays the dewy-eyed Sister James. “In 2004, all of these allegations about the Church had just come out. So it had this really ripped-from-the-headlines feeling. Now we’re 20 years past that and our relationship to the truth has been really challenged over the last decade with what’s been happening in the world politically.”

“It is a freight train and you jump on it and it’s going to take you fast and far,” said two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan, who plays the righteous crusader Sister Aloysius, having replaced Tyne Daly in the role. “So I’m just trying to trust my instincts."

Scott Ellis directed the production, which will run through April 21.