Step Right Up with Water for Elephants' Isabelle McCalla, Episode 2: A Random and Chaotic Day in the Life

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

In episode two of Step Right Up, McCalla documents a full preview day in all its chaotic glory. After launching into the vlog with a morning homage to Risky Business, McCalla takes us through a day of costume fittings, 40 pages of script changes and a vocal warm-up that will forever change how you look at a martini glass. Plus, she catches a few of the show's incredible acrobats rehearsing their Broadway circus tricks—and of course, carves out time for our French lesson of the week.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.