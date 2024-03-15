Dear Evan Hansen Will Tour North America Again in 2024

A new North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen will launch in September. The tour will kick off in Houston, Texas, and proceed to stops in Dallas, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; Lincoln, Nebraska; Melbourne, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; Eau Claire, Wisconsin and more cities to be announced. The tour is expected to run more than 30 weeks.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of its title character, a high school senior with social anxiety, whose quest for acceptance spirals out of control. It features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, and boasts such beloved tunes as “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever.” It is the winner of six Tony Awards—for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Orchestrations, Best Actor for Ben Platt and Best Featured Actress for Rachel Bay Jones—and was adapted into a 2021 film, starring Platt.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in December 2016 and closed on September 18, 2022. The show's first North American tour launched in October 2018 and ran through July 2023.