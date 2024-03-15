Ingrid Michaelson and The Notebook Family Toast the Long and Winding Road of Life and Broadway on Opening Night

The Notebook celebrated its Broadway opening on March 14 at the Schoenfeld Theatre, and The Broadway Show was on the red carpet ready to celebrate with the cast and creative team.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who penned her first Broadway score for this show, shares the joy of watching other artists interpret her music, while co-directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams describe the unique stamp the whole team set out to put on Nicholas Sparks' already iconic romance. Meanwhile, Jordan Tyson, the youngest of the show's three Allies, is still pinching herself about the artistic company she's had the privilege to keep throughout this experience. "Baby Jordan would have not even dared to dream that she'd be singing Ingrid Michaelson's music."

Joy Woods, the musical's Middle Allie who gets the honor of frolicking in the rain eight times a week, personally loves the show's message of "choosing what's right for you, no matter what circumstances try to convince you otherwise." And naturally, she gives a special shoutout to her defining blue dress.

"I think it's so moving, and it's more than a love story," adds Ryan Vasquez, the Noah to Woods' Allie. "It's really a story of life and loss and the whole human experience. What I'm hoping people take away is that life is long and winding and that we are different people at different stages and that there's beauty in all of it."