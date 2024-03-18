Dee Roscioli to Play Céline Dion in Titanique Off-Broadway

Dee Roscioli will take over the role of Céline Dion in Titanique, beginning April 3 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. She replaces Nicole Parker, who will play her final performance March 31.

Roscioli has played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, in Chicago and on tour. She also performed in the 2015 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and served as a standby in the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show. "I’m so ready to set sail," Roscioli wrote in a post on Instagram. "What a privilege to be a part of such a kOoKy KrAzY show."

She joins a cast that includes Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Russell Daniels as Ruth and Elliott Mattox as Victor Garber, with Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.