The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 7: ‘You Can’t Run a Jumping Horse’

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blonde wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the seventh episode of The Denim Diaries, Fradiani has a Phantom sing-off with the Lewbergers and shares his Sweeney Todd/Bruce Springsteen dreams. Meanwhile, Ardolino hangs out with game queen Becky Gulsvig, celebrates Annie Wallace’s principal debut, presents a stage makeup tutorial and is honored with a memento of a spectacularly fluffed line.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.