Olivia Donalson, SIX’s Anna of Cleves, Gives a Backstage Tour of Broadway’s Queendom

The six wives of King Henry VIII are certainly no strangers to a museum. But the Museum of Broadway is dusting off their medieval image with a fabulous collection of costumes, props and unique fan art in special SIX exhibit, on display through April 28.

Of course, you only have to walk two blocks north to see Broadway’s favorite queens live on stage at the Lena Horne Theatre, and The Broadway Show went behind-the-scenes for an even closer look at the queendom. Watch as Olivia Donalson—who stars as wife number four, Anna of Cleves—takes The Broadway Show on an exclusive backstage tour, visiting with her castmates, infiltrating the wig room and showing us where all that herstory was made.