The Heart of Rock and Roll Starts Beating on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the raucous new romcom musical set to the songs of irrepressible ’80s hitmakers Huey Lewis and the News, begins Broadway performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29. The official opening night is set for April 22.

The new musical follows Bobby (Corey Cott), the frontman of a struggling rock band who gives up his rockstar dreams, gets a job at a box company and falls in love with the boss’s daughter, Cassandra (McKenzie Kurtz). Then his old band gets the break they’d been waiting for. Expect such infectious, feel-good numbers as “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” "Workin’ For A Livin’," "Stuck With You," and “If This Is It.”

The Heart of Rock and Roll premiered in San Diego at the Old Globe Theatre in 2018. The book is by Jonathan A. Abrams from a story by Abrams and Tyler Mitchell, with Gordon Greenberg directing. The Broadway cast also features Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

Speaking to The Broadway Show, Lewis shared his appreciation for musical theater, while Kurtz and Cott promised audiences hilarity, cardboard and a sauna scene.

The show features choreography by Lorin Lotarro, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by John Shivers, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer and music direction by Will Van Dyke.