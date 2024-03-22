 Skip to main content
Step Right Up with Water for Elephants' Isabelle McCalla, Episode 3: GMA, a Birthday and Some 'Wild' Musical Impressions

Step Right Up
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 22, 2024
Hair Supervisor Craig Miller and Isabelle McCalla

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

In episode three of Step Right Up, McCalla rises and (eventually) shines for Water for Elephants' Good Morning America performance. There's also a birthday celebration for castmate Sara Gettelfinger and an understudy's Jacob debut that is more than kenough. Plus, watch McCalla run the gamut of vocal impressions from Britney Spears to Celine Dion to—not Patti LuPone. 

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.  

