Delia Ephron's Left on Tenth, Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, Will Open on Broadway This Fall

Delia Ephron’s memoir Left on Tenth, adapted for the stage by Ephron herself, will open on Broadway in the fall. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies will star as Delia and Golden Globe winner and Tony nominee Peter Gallagher will play Peter. Five-time Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman will direct. Theater and dates are to be announced.

“I am grateful and thrilled to be working with these champions of theater, Susan Stroman and [producer] Daryl Roth,” Ephron said in a statement. “Left on Tenth is about a perilous and wondrous time of my life. We invite you to join our team of warriors and become believers yourselves.”

Margulies can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. She made her Broadway debut in 2006’s Festen. Gallagher’s numerous screen credits include sex, lies and videotape, American Beauty and The Player. His Broadway credits include a Tony-nominated role in Long Day's Journey Into Night and, most recently, On the Twentieth Century.

Left on Tenth is a true story about love, hope and the wonder of second chances. When she least expects it, Delia Ephron, best-selling novelist, screenwriter of You've Got Mail and younger sister of Nora, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. As their immediate spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds, Delia’s life takes an unexpected turn. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful truth about getting older while feeling young, as it celebrates two people with the courage to rewrite their futures and open their hearts again.