New Musicals Mystic Pizza and Take the Lead Set for Paper Mill Playhouse Season

The new musical Mystic Pizza and the world premiere of Take the Lead feature in Paper Mill Playhouse's upcoming 2024-25 season. Mystic Pizza is based on the 1988 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts. Take the Lead is based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas.

Adapted by Sandy Rustin, Mystic Pizza is set to hit songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s recorded by the likes of Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Huey Lewis and the News, Debbie Gibson and Bryan Adams, including “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The story centers on three working-class waitresses in a small-town pizza joint. The production, with performances January 29–February 23, 2025, is directed by Casey Hushion. First announced in 2019 wth a different creative team, the musical had its world premiere at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse in 2021.

Take the Lead tells the true story of Pierre Dulaine (Banderas in the film), a professional dancer-turned-dance teacher who brings the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools. The musical features a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now and is to be co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Maria Torres (So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (Newsies). The show will play from March 29 through April 27, 2025.

Casting for both productions is to be announced. The Paper Mill season will also feature productions of Jersey Boys, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and Disney’s The Little Mermaid.