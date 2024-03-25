Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Susan Graham and More to Star in A Little Night Music in Concert

Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, starring Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (Petra), Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Countess Charlotte), Tony Award nominee Ron Raines (Fredrik Egerman) and opera star Susan Graham (Desiree Armfeldt), will be presented in concert at Lincoln Center for four performances only, from June 27 to 29. The production will feature new orchestrations for a 53-piece orchestra by original orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, who will also conduct the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. John Doyle adapts and directs.

A life in the theater comes with few reliable constants,” Tunick said in a statement, “but the ever-decreasing size of theater orchestras has been a discouraging trend across my five decades on Broadway. Whenever I’m asked to re-orchestrate one of my shows, the purpose is to make the orchestra smaller as well as hidden from the audience. How refreshing to have this rare opportunity to present Sondheim’s score in its full symphonic glory! The orchestra has so much to contribute to the theater if only given the chance.” The orchestra size will be nearly double that of the original production, which utilized a 27-piece orchestra.

The cast of A Little Night Music In Concert also includes Kerstin Anderson (Anne Egerman), Jonathan Christopher (Mr. Erlanson), Jason Gotay (Henrik Egerman), Ellie Fishman (Mrs. Nordstrom), Jin Ha (Frid), Addie Harrington (Fredrika Armfeldt), Shuler Hensley (Count Carl Magnus), Samantha Hill (Mrs. Segstrom), Andrea Jones-Sojola (Mrs. Anderson), Ross Lekites (Mr. Lindquist) and Marsha Mason (Madam Armfeldt).

The creative team includes vocal direction by Rob Berman, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.

A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony Award nominations and winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical. It is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring a Tony-winning book by Hugh Wheeler and the ubiquitous ballad "Send in the Clowns." The story is adapted from the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.