Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their Second Child

Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated performer Lea Michele has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich. Michele made the announcement with a series of photos of her baby bump on Instagram accompanied with the caption, “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed.”

Michele made her Broadway debut in 1995, aged eight, alternating the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables. On Broadway, she went on to appear in Ragtime and Spring Awakening and, most recently, as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. On screen, she is best known for playing Rachel Berry on FOX’s Glee. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023.

Michele married Reich in 2019. The couple welcomed their first son, Ever Leo, in 2020.