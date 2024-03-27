 Skip to main content
Eddie Izzard's Hamlet to Follow New York Run with Chicago and London Engagements

News
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 27, 2024
Eddie Izzard in "Hamlet"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Eddie Izzard's solo performance of Hamletplaying its final performance off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on April 14, will follow its stint in New York City with limited engagements in both Chicago and London. Izzard will perform the Shakespearean tragedy at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater from April 19 through May 4, and then at London's Riverside Studios from May 23 through June 30. 

Izzard's Hamlet had a twice-extended run at New York City's Greewich House Theater, after which it moved to the Orpheum Theatre. It features the British actor-writer-comedian playing 23 characters in a one-person version of the Shakespeare tragedy adapted by Mark Izzard, Eddie’s brother, and directed by Selina Cadell.

Hamlet marked Izzard's second solo theatrical production in New York, following last year’s run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which also played at the Greenwich House Theater and in London’s West End.

