Join The Notebook Star John Cardoza on a Walk to His Broadway Home

There's a new tearjerker in town and John Cardoza is one of the breakout stars forcing audiences to pull out their tissues. As the youngest of three in Noahs in the musical adaptation of The Notebook, now running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, Cardoza takes the reins at the top of the show, launching the lifelong love story originally made famous by novelist Nicholas Sparks and later by film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Watch as Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper joins Cardoza for a walk-and-talk to the actor's new Broadway residence. Along the way, he delves into his personal connection to Noah's story, gushes over Ingrid Michaelson's brand-new score and shares his thoughts on the casting precedent this sweeping musical has set for future productions.