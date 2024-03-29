Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla, Episode 4: Opening Night on Broadway!

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

Episode four is all about opening night, with McCalla capturing every step of the dreamy festivities—from her impromptu morning dance party to her evening sessions of glam and re-glam. It's an emotional day filled with excitement, tears and near-vomiting. But McCalla leaves plenty of time for her weekly dose of absurdity—this week, introducing us to her middle-aged Arkansas alterego.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.