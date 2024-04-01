Peter Morgan's Political Thriller Patriots, Starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Begins Performances on Broadway

Patriots, a political thriller written by The Crown creator Peter Morgan, begins its limited Broadway engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 1, with an official opening set for April 22. Running through June 23, the production is directed by Rupert Goold and stars Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg as Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky.

Patriots arrives in New York after premiering at the Almeida Theatre in London in 2022 and transferring to the West End in 2023. The show also stars Will Keen, reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Vladimir Putin, Luke Thallon as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich, Stella Baker as Marina Litvinenko, Ronald Guttman as Professor Perelman and Alex Hurt as Alexander Litvinenko.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs—and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin's ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky's reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

The creative team for Patriots features three-time Tony Award-nominated set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, Tony Award-winning sound designer and composer Adam Cork, projection designer Ash J. Woodward and movement director Polly Bennett.