Broadway Revival of Home, Directed by Kenny Leon, Has Its Complete Cast

Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Samm-Art Williams' Home, directed by Kenny Leon, has its complete cast. Performances will begin at the Todd Haimes Theatre on May 17, with an official opening set for June 5. The limited engagement will conclude July 21.

Home will feature Tory Kittles as Cephus Miles, Brittany Inge as Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells and Stori Ayers as Woman Two. Kittles can currently be seen starring in the CBS/Universal series The Equalizer. He also starred in HBO’s Debbie and the 2012 remake of Steel Magnolias, directed by Leon. Inge has had roles in FX’s Atlanta and the CW’s Dynasty. Ayers, an actor and director, starred in TBS’s The Last O.G. and was the associate director of Broadway’s Skeleton Crew.

Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, Home is described as a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong.

The production will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes and sound design by Justin Ellington.