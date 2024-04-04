 Skip to main content
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet’s Anne Hathaway, Takes Us on a Royal Backstage Tour

Features
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 4, 2024
Betsy Wolfe (center below) in "& Juliet"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

& Juliet, the reimagined Shakespearean love story set to the pop hits of Max Martin and told with an empowering twist, is now in its second year at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Betsy Wolfe, the production’s Tony-nominated Anne Hathaway, took us behind the scenes of the bejeweled musical and showed us some of the pieces that make it one of the most happy-making on Broadway.

Watch as Wolfe offers an up-close look at the show’s sparkling costumes, her (revealing) contribution to the company’s baby photo contest, and of course, her finely appointed dressing room, complete with a cardboard cutout of the other Anne Hathaway.

