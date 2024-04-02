Disney’s Frozen Welcomes Nicholas Edwards and More to the North American Tour

Nicholas Edwards has joined the North American tour of Frozen as Kristoff, along with a new Young Elsa and a returning Young Anna. The tour, which launched in Los Angeles in 2019, is currently playing through April 7 at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, PA.

Edwards comes to the tour having understudied the role of Kristoff in the Broadway production. Most recently, he played Lord Capulet in Broadway's & Juliet. Avelyn Lena Choi, who previously made her Broadway tour debut as Young Anna, has also joined the company, alternating as Young Elsa with current cast member Savannah Lumar, while Norah Nunes returns to the company to reprise the role of Young Anna, alternating with current cast member Emma Origenes.

They join a cast that includes Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna, Jeremy Davis as Olaf, Preston Perez as Hans, Evan Duff as Weselton and Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as Sven. Belinda Allyn will play the role of Anna from May 14 through June 16.

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Reese Britts, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Brian Martin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Tony Neidenbach, Renée Reid, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

Frozen features the songs from the Oscar-winning animated film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee pens the book, with direction by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage.