Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster and Zizi Strallen to Star in Oklahoma! London Concert

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster will play Curly opposite West End star Zizi Strallen's Laurey in a London concert production of in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! The concert will play for two performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane—the home of the original West End production—on August 19 and 20. The event is a celebration of the musical’s 80th anniversary.

Zizi Strallen

(Photo c/o Buchanan PR)

Dunster trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. In 2016, he performed in Pink Mist at the Bristol Old Vic and Bush Theatre in London, earning an Olivier nomination for the performance. In 2020, Dunster began starring as Jamie Tartt the egotistical striker in the Apple TV+ sports comedy Ted Lasso, earning an Emmy nomination. Dunster commented on the Oklahoma! news on Instagram, “Well gee ain’t that swell.” Strallen is best known in the U.K. for her Olivier-nominated performance in the title role of Mary Poppins in the West End and on tour. Her London stage credits also include Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Rock of Ages, Strictly Ballroom, and most recently, Cake: The Marie Antoinette PLAYlist, in which she played the leading role of Marie Antoinette. Further casting for Oklahoma! is to be announced.

The concert event is to be directed and choreographed by Bill Deamer and will feature Robert Russell Bennett’s full original 28-piece orchestrations performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Ben Glassberg. The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical includes such beloved numbers as “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’.” “The Surrey With The Fringe On Top” and “Oklahoma.” It had its West End premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 1947, running for 1,543 performances. The musical is based on Lynn Riggs’ play Green Grow the Lilacs, and follows an Oklahoma community in 1906, grappling with multiple love triangles, ostracisation and questions of collective justice.