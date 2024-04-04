 Skip to main content
Watch Steven Pasquale Preview His New Album with ‘Some Other Time’ From On the Town

by Darryn King • Apr 4, 2024
Steven Pasquale and John Pizzarelli
(Photo by Luis Ferrá for "The Broadway Show")

In January, Steven Pasquale released his second solo album, Steven Pasquale: Some Other Time. For the album, which features smooth renditions of such American Songbook standards as “When I Fall in Love,” “Nature Boy” and “The Impossible Dream," Pasquale reunited with jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli, who played on the actor's 2009 debut, Somethin' Like Love.

Pasquale, who recently starred in the Sondheim musical Here We Are at The Shed and can currently be seen in Teeth at Playwrights Horizons, visited the Broadway.com studios to perform the title track from the album: “Some Other Time” from On the Town.

Watch the full performance below.

Steven Pasquale

