Oscar and Emmy Award Winner Helen Hunt to Lead Harold Pinter's Betrayal in Chicago

Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Helen Hunt will star as Emma in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The production will begin performances in the Albert Theatre on February 8, 2025, running through March 16. Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Susan V. Booth will direct the production. Further casting is to be announced.

“More than anything, I love a play of big ideas,” said Booth in a statement. “I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen Betrayal—but every time, I’m reminded of how Pinter’s decision to tell the story of the dissolution of relationships from back to front makes for one of the singularly brilliant works of theatrical literature. I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Helen Hunt, an actor I’ve long admired, to the Goodman for this delicious role. I can’t wait to see where she takes it.”

Hunt won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring in the romantic comedy As Good as It Gets. Her stage credits include The Taming of the Shrew for Shakespeare in the Park (alongside Morgan Freeman) in 1991 and separate productions of Our Town: on Broadway, as Emily Webb, in 1988 and off-Broadway, as the Stage Manager, in 2010.