By
Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla, Episode 5: Making a Cast Album and Celebrating Beyoncé

Step Right Up
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 5, 2024
Isabelle McCalla

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

On episode five of Step Right Up, the cast of Water for Elephants heads to the recording studio to make a Broadway cast album. Get the ultimate first listen from inside the booth with McCalla and the men who nightly fight for her heart—Grant Gustin and Paul Alexander Nolan. The milestone also happens to coincide with another exciting event in the world of music: the drop of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. Queen B is on heavy rotation in McCalla's dressing room—which may just be the Broadway star's way of manifesting a joint trip to the Grammys.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.  

