Austin Durant Returns to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway as Harold Zidler

Austin Durant will return to the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! in the role of Harold Zidler beginning May 14. Hailee Kaleem Wright joins alongside him as the new Satine Alternate. Durant and Wright take over for Boy George and Oyoyo Joi, respectively, both of whom play their final performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on May 12.

Durant originated the role of Harold Zidler in the North American tour of Moulin Rouge!, also playing Zidler on Broadway for a stint in 2019. His other Broadway credits include Macbeth, War Horse and You Can’t Take It With You. He additionally appeared in Public Theater productions of Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Wright made her Broadway debut in Paradise Sqaure and was most recently seen on Broadway as Catherine of Aragon in SIX. Her stage credits also include the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Black Clown at the A.R.T. and Lincoln Center.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The cast currently features Courtney Reed as Satine, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Boy George as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, with Oyoyo Joi as the Satine Alternate.