Aaron Tveit Extends Debut Residency at Café Carlyle

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit is extending his stay at the Café Carlyle. Tveit, who ends his run as the title character in Broadway's Sweeney Todd on May 5, will perform his debut residency at the celebrated Upper East Side cabaret venue from June 11 to 25, not June 18 to 29 as first announced.

As previously noted, Tveit is following in the footsteps of his Sweeney Todd partner-in-crime Sutton Foster, who first performed at the venue for two weeks in 2010 after Shrek closed on Broadway, releasing An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle in 2011.

Tveit made his Broadway debut in Hairspray, going on to lead roles in Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can. He won a Tony Award for his performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Beyond Broadway, he has performed in Assassins in the West End, Rent at the Hollywood Bowl and, on screen, in FOX’s Grease: Live, Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! and Gossip Girl.

In his solo concerts over the years, Tveit’s setlists have encompassed everything from “Che gelida manina” from La Bohème to covers of songs by Adele, U2, The 1975, Drake and Rihanna. His repertoire also includes a medley combining “The Sound of Music,” “I Don't Want to Wait,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Opened in 1955, Café Carlyle has hosted performances from a wide range of stars, from Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to Jeff Goldblum, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson.