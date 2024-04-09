Wicked National Tour Welcomes West End's Lauren Samuels as Elphaba and More

The national tour of Wicked will welcome several new cast members to Oz, all beginning their run on May 7 at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT. Lauren Samuels, whose West End credits include Grease and We Will Rock You, will make her North American debut in the role of Elphaba. Austen Danielle Bohmer, who appeared in Broadway’s Diana, plays Glinda.

Also new to the cast are Blake Hammond (Hairspray) as The Wizard, Aymee Garcia (Into the Woods) as Madame Morrible, Kingsley Leggs (Pretty Woman) as Doctor Dillamond, Xavier McKinnon (Aladdin and Rent national tours) as Fiyero and Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo) as Boq.

They join a company which includes Joe Beauregard, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Remmie Bourgeois, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Matt Densky, Jenny Florkowski, Kayla Goldsberry, Rose Iannaccone, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Lauren Leach, Colin Lemoine, Adelina Mitchell, Madison Claire Parks, Jackie Raye, Kat Rodriguez, Anthony Santos, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Tregoney Shepherd, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Mitchell Tobin and Justin Wirick.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. Now the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway in October. The musical's current national tour, its second, kicked off in 2009.