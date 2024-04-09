 Skip to main content
Jaja's African Hair Braiding Will Be Produced in Three Regional Hubs Across the US

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 9, 2024
Lakisha May and Nana Mensah in "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, which had an extended Broadway run with Manhattan Theatre Club in fall 2023, will travel to three theatrical hubs across the country. Performances begin September 6 at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., November 8 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and January 14, 2025 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding ran at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre from September 12 through November 19, 2023 and marked the Broadway debuts of both playwright Jocelyn Bioh and director Whitney White. The play chronicles a single day inside a Harlem braiding salon. From rivalries between the braiders to an impending wedding, the story offers a snapshot of the highs and lows of the women in this community. The production featured notable stage magic from wig designer Nikya Mathis, who spilled a few of her secrets to The Broadway Show.

The Broadway cast featured Brittany AdebumolaMaechi AharanwaRachel ChristopherKalyne ColemanSomi Kakoma, Lakisha MayNana MensahMichael OloyedeDominique Thorne and Zenzi WilliamsCasting for the regional productions has not yet been announced.

