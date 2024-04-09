Diego Luna Will Star in Kiss of the Spider Woman Movie with Jennifer Lopez

Diego Luna will star in the previously announced film adaptation of Kander and Ebb’s Kiss of the Spider Woman with Jennifer Lopez, Deadline has reported. The movie is to be written and directed by Dreamgirls director Bill Condon, with Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy and Greg Yolen producing in conjunction with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Artists Equity.

Luna will play Valentin Arregui, an imprisoned leftist revolutionary. The role of fellow prisoner and fantasist Luis Molina will be played by Tonatiuh. Lopez, meanwhile, will play Aurora, a glamorous Rita Hayworth-style actress who occupies Molina's fantasies.

Since his breakthrough role in the Mexican road trip film Y tu mamá también, Luna is perhaps best known for starring in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Disney+ series Andor. He demonstrated his singing skills in the 2014 animated film The Book of Life, voicing a guitar-toting bullfighter. Tonatiuh is featured in the Netflix thriller Carry On and can also be seen in the drama series Vida.

The Tony-winning 1993 musical starring Chita Rivera (which tied for Best Score with The Who's Tommy and earned book writer Terrence McNally his first Tony Award) was inspired by a 1976 novel by Argentine writer Manuel Puig. The novel also inspired a 1985 drama film starring William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sônia Braga.