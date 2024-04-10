 Skip to main content
Lempicka, Starring Eden Espinosa, to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 10, 2024
Eden Espinosa in "Lempicka"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Lempickathe new musical about Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka, will release an Original Broadway Cast Recording via Sony Masterworks Broadway. The digital album arrives May 29 with the physical CD release set for July 5. Starring Eden Espinosa in the title role and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Lempicka opens at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 14. 

Three tracks from the album are currently available: "Woman Is," sung by Espinosa, "Perfection," performed by George Abud, and "Stay," sung by Amber Iman.  

Inspired by history, Lempicka tracks the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution. The musical is written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

In addition to Espinosa, the cast features Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Lempicka also includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Justin Stasiw and Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, music direction by Charity Wicks and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy. The show had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018, followed by a 2022 production at La Jolla Playhouse.

