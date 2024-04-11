Shuler Hensley to Direct and Star in Fiddler on the Roof in Concert at Theatre Aspen

Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley will direct and star in a one-night only performance of Fiddler on the Roof in Concert. The event will take place in the Michael Klein Music Tent in Aspen, CO on July 23.

Hensley, a Tony winner for Oklahoma! most recently seen in Broadway’s The Music Man, will reprise the role of Tevye from the February 2024 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra production. Anne L. Nathan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sunday in the Park with George) will play Tevye’s wife Golde.

The concert will feature the Academy Award-winning adaptation of the score by the film composer John Williams, as heard in the 1971 feature film version directed by Norman Jewison. Andy Einhorn will conduct the 60-plus piece Aspen Music Festival and School’s student orchestra.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Fiddler on The Roof’s debut on Broadway. Based on Tevye and his Daughters and other tales by Sholem Aleichem, the musical features music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick with a book by Joseph Stein.

Theatre Aspen’s summer season will also include productions of Steel Magnolias, Legally Blonde and Come From Away.