Patti LuPone Is Eyeing a Return to Broadway Alongside Mia Farrow

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti Lupone will return to Broadway in the fall—despite having left Actors' Equity—starring opposite Mia Farrow, according to the New York Post. The duo will reportedly star in The Roommate, a new play by Jen Silverman, directed by Jack O’Brien, at the Booth Theatre, with performances set to begin in late August.

Actors’ Equity membership is typically required to work on Broadway; LuPone left the professional actors union in July 2022, announcing it on the social media platform then known as Twitter. "When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be onstage for a very long time,” LuPone said in a statement at the time. “And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity.”

According to an unnamed source quoted by the Post, the new production will make a “right to work” argument on behalf of LuPone, despite the fact that New York is not one of the U.S. states with right-to-work laws. According to another unnamed source, “You don’t need to be an Equity member to be in a play. They can’t force her. They can picket, but that’s about it.”

LuPone last performed on Broadway in Marianne Elliott's 2022 Tony-winning revival of Company. She won a Featured Actress Tony Award for her performance as Joanne—her third win after receiving awards for her lead performances in Gypsy (2008) and Evita (1980). Farrow’s most recent Broadway credit was a 2015 revival of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters. Prior to that, she had performed on Broadway in a 1979 production of Bernard Slade's Romantic Comedy. Farrow is best known for her film roles in Rosemary's Baby, Broadway Danny Rose, The Purple Rose of Cairo, among many others.