Appropriate, Now Featuring Ella Beatty, Reopens on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre

Photos
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 11, 2024
Ella Beatty in "Appropriate" at the Belasco Theatre
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ensemble play Appropriate opened on Broadway—for the second time this season—at the Belasco Theatre on April 10. The family drama stars Sarah Paulson, Ella Beatty in her Broadway debut, Corey Stoll, Michael EsperNatalie Gold, Graham Campbell and Alyssa Emily Marvin. The play, centering on the tumultuous reunion of the Lafayette family, previously played the smaller Hayes Theater, with Elle Fanning in the role now filled by Beatty. It concluded its run on March 3.

Check out the images and gallery below from the production in its new home at the Belasco.

Sarah Paulson stars as Toni in Appropriate at the Belasco Theatre
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Michael Esper with new cast member Ella Beatty in Appropriate
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Natalie Gold and Corey Stoll play spouses Rachael and Bo in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' family drama
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Alyssa Emily Marvin (Cassidy) in a scene with Ella Beatty (River) in the Broadway remounting of Appropriate
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Graham Campbell as Rhys in a scene with Michael Esper as his uncle Franz
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
