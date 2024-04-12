Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla, Episode 6: What If Marlena Were on Love Island?

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

On episode six, it's a chaotic free-for-all featuring a bonanza of dialects, actors dodging "Izzy's little TV show" and a dreamed up crossover between Water for Elephants and Love Island. Anything can happen on a two-show day, so witness the madness off stage that allows for the magic on stage.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.