Feast Your Eyes on the Stars of Lempicka on Their Sensuous, Sumptuous Opening Night

Lempicka, the original musical about the free-spirited cubist artist Tamara de Lempicka, celebrated its opening night on April 14. The show, with music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, a book by Gould and Kreitzer and direction by Rachel Chavkin, stars Eden Espinosa as the artist herself, Amber Iman as Tamara’s lover Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as her husband Tadeusz and Tony winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Prior to painting the town, the show’s cast, creative team and special guests luxuriated at the historic Metropolitan Club among recreations of Lempicka’s artwork. In the spirit of Lempicka's bold, brilliant canvases, Broadway.com was there to capture the scene in sumptuous pixels. Peruse the images below and the gallery for much more.

Tamara de Lempicka artworks © 2024 Tamara de Lempicka Estate, LLC / ADAGP, Paris / ARS, NY

Lempicka’s visionary director Rachel Chavkin

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lempicka composer/book writer Matt Gould and lyricist/book writer Carson Kreitzer, who first chatted about the project over burgers and fries (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Marisa de Lempicka, promoter and protector of the artistic heritage of her great-grandmother Tamara (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)