 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Feast Your Eyes on the Stars of Lempicka on Their Sensuous, Sumptuous Opening Night

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 15, 2024
Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lempicka, the original musical about the free-spirited cubist artist Tamara de Lempicka, celebrated its opening night on April 14. The show, with music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, a book by Gould and Kreitzer and direction by Rachel Chavkin, stars Eden Espinosa as the artist herself, Amber Iman as Tamara’s lover Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as her husband Tadeusz and Tony winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Prior to painting the town, the show’s cast, creative team and special guests luxuriated at the historic Metropolitan Club among recreations of Lempicka’s artwork. In the spirit of Lempicka's bold, brilliant canvases, Broadway.com was there to capture the scene in sumptuous pixels. Peruse the images below and the gallery for much more.

Tamara de Lempicka artworks © 2024 Tamara de Lempicka Estate, LLC / ADAGP, Paris / ARS, NY

Lempicka’s visionary director Rachel Chavkin
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Lempicka composer/book writer Matt Gould and lyricist/book writer Carson Kreitzer, who first chatted about the project over burgers and fries (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Marisa de Lempicka, promoter and protector of the artistic heritage of her great-grandmother Tamara (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
J. Harrison Ghee is a work of art on Lempicka’s opening night
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Lempicka

from $57.21

Star Files

Eden Espinosa

Amber Iman

Beth Leavel

Andrew Samonsky
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Back to the Future Completes Casting for Its North American Tour
  2. Patti LuPone Is Eyeing a Return to Broadway Alongside Mia Farrow
  3. Conrad Ricamora, Chip Zien and More Complete Principal Cast of Encores! Titanic
Back to Top